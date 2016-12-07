Rep. Lois Capps ‘honored and humbled’ in her final speech to Congress

4:32 Rep. Lois Capps says goodbye to the job that is "always about the people" Pause

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:39 SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble fills the the Mission with holiday song

1:38 Spanish galleon replica San Salvador sails into Morro Bay

1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life'

2:26 Listen to Jungle Fire, playing Dec. 10 at the Holiday Funk & Folk Fest in SLO

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

4:33 Boxer shares her honors and heartbreak after 33 years in Congress