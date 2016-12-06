Local

December 6, 2016 5:32 PM

More rain on the way for SLO County

By Mark Powell

mpowell@thetribunenews.com

Rainy weather could return to San Luis Obispo County this week.

Forecasts are calling for 0.5 to 0.75 inches of rain, which should start falling either Thursday night or Friday morning, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.

Lindsey said the higher rainfall totals will come along the North Coast, and the rain should wrap up sometime Saturday.

“It won’t be, by any means, a heavy rain. It will be a steady, off-and-on, continuous rain,” Lindsey said.

Cities south of San Luis Obispo should expect to see “drastically reduced” rainfall totals compared with their more northern counterparts, he said.

The National Weather Service’s forecast on Tuesday confirmed that the highest amounts would fall in the North County.

However, the forecast predicted that up to 0.25 inches was expected.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble fills the the Mission with holiday song

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos