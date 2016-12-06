More rain on the way for SLO County

Rainy weather could return to San Luis Obispo County this week.
Forecasts are calling for 0.5 to 0.75 inches of rain, which should start falling either Thursday night or Friday morning, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.
Lindsey said the higher rainfall totals will come along the North Coast, and the rain should wrap up sometime Saturday.
“It won’t be, by any means, a heavy rain. It will be a steady, off-and-on, continuous rain,” Lindsey said.
Cities south of San Luis Obispo should expect to see “drastically reduced” rainfall totals compared with their more northern counterparts, he said.
Models are advertising between 1/2 & 3/4 of an inch of rain Thursday night into Saturday. Higher amounts along North Coast. #SLO #CaWx pic.twitter.com/f1lMjTukFT— John Lindsey (@PGE_John) December 6, 2016
The National Weather Service’s forecast on Tuesday confirmed that the highest amounts would fall in the North County.
However, the forecast predicted that up to 0.25 inches was expected.
Chance of rain returning to #CentralCoast Thu-Fri. Highest amts across northern SLO County. #SLOWeather #cawx— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 6, 2016
Rainfall totals for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will range from 0.10 to 0.25 inches with higher amounts farther north #larain— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 6, 2016
