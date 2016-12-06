Jordan Cunningham sworn in to state Assembly

Jordan Cunningham, the California Assembly’s newest representative for the 35th District, took the oath of office Monday in a swearing-in ceremony held at the state Capitol.
Cunningham, a Republican who defeated Democratic candidate Dawn Ortiz-Legg last month, attended the ceremony with his wife, Shauna, and their four children, as well as his mother and father, San Luis Obispo County Assistant District Attorney Lee Cunningham.
In a statement released Monday, Jordan Cunningham said he is “deeply honored” to represent the district.
“I come from such a hard-working and innovative community, and I’ll bring that perspective to the Capitol,” the statement reads. “I’m eager to start tackling the issues facing my region like water supply, job growth, and an education system that works for everyone. It’s time to get to work.”
A former San Luis Obispo County prosecutor who owns a private law practice in Templeton, Cunningham formerly served as a board member of the Templeton Unified School District and as past president of the Central Coast Taxpayers Association. He enters a state Assembly in which Democrats will hold a supermajority in the 2017-18 legislative session.
California’s 35th Assembly District encompasses all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County. The district was previously represented by three-term Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian, who ran unsuccessfully this year for U.S. House of Representatives.
Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1
Comments