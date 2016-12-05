Arroyo Grande church proposes housing complex, gym and sports fields

A new apartment complex featuring transitional, senior and workforce housing is in the works in Arroyo Grande.
The 60-unit development would be built on 5.5 acres of an 11-acre parcel behind the Pacific Christian Center (formerly the First Assembly of God Church) at Pilgrim Way and Orchard Avenue. The proposed project would include a 9,600-square-foot gym and 55,000-square-foot sports field for public use that would be built in the second phase of development if the project is approved.
According to a city staff report, Pacific Christian Center, which owns the property, is planning for a local nonprofit group to build and manage the apartments, though specifically which organization that would be has not been decided.
The site is zoned for community and public facilities, meaning the city will have to amend its general plan and development code if it wishes to add residential units.
The Arroyo Grande Planning Commission will consider a pre-application for the proposal at its meeting Tuesday. At the meeting, the commission will offer its comments and directions, though it will not make an official ruling on the project until a later date.
The apartments would be a combination of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units in 10 separate buildings clustered on the southwestern end of the property. Thirty units would be set aside for senior independent living housing, with the rest slated for transitional and workforce housing.
One single-family home and part of a storage structure on the property would be removed to make way for the project, but otherwise no existing buildings would be impacted, associate planner Kelly Heffernon said.
Pacific Coast Christian School, which utilizes the Pacific Christian Center facilities, would be unaffected.
If you go:
The Arroyo Grande Planning Commission will consider the pre-application at its meeting Tuesday, which takes place at 6 p.m. at the Arroyo Grande Woman’s Club and Community Center, 211 Vernon St.
