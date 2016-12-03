One killed in bicycle-versus-vehicle collision near Cayucos

A cyclist died as a result of a bicycle-versus-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon near Cayucos, according to Cal Fire.
Emergency crews responded around 1 p.m. to the intersection of Old Creek and Montecito roads, east of Highway 1 near Whale Rock Reservoir, where the cyclist was lying face down in the eastbound lane after the collision, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
Drivers should avoid Old Creek Road, which is closed due to the collision, according to CHP.
The circumstances of the collision and the condition of the vehicle’s driver remain unknown.
No further information is currently available.
