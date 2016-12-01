Car ‘obliterates’ Nipomo High School track shed, damages $10,000 worth of equipment

Maybe the driver didn’t realize it wasn’t that kind of track.
Nipomo High School officials were treated to a shock during Thanksgiving break, when an errant car plowed through a fence separating the high school parking lot from the sports stadium on Nov. 22, at the same time demolishing a shed holding track equipment.
Athletic director Russ Edwards said on Thursday that the car “obliterated” the shed and damaged much of the track and field team’s equipment.
This included a cart carrying starting blocks, the blocks themselves, hurdles, discuses, flags and field markers, as well as other miscellaneous equipment, he said.
“The shotputs were fine, of course,” he said. “But none of that stuff is cheap.”
Edwards said the shed alone will cost a couple thousand dollars to replace. Couple that with damaged equipment ranging in $100 to $500 a piece, and the grand total of the damage could be somewhere in the $10,000 range, he said.
We’re not in desperate mode yet because we have several months before the start of the season.
Coaches are compiling a list of all the damaged items, and then checking into the expected cost of replacing them, Edwards said. Once compiled, they will submit the list to the school’s business office to file a claim on the driver’s insurance.
Edwards said he and the team’s leaders were hopeful that insurance would cover the entire cost of replacing the equipment and shed, though it is possible the driver was uninsured or that the incident won’t be covered.
Information on why the driver may have gotten off-route is scarce, though Edwards said he was informed alcohol was not a factor in the incident. California Highway Patrol representatives did not respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.
In the meantime, Edwards said they are not asking the public for any donations or help replacing the equipment.
“We’re not in desperate mode yet because we have several months before the start of the season,” he said. “We’re hopeful right now.”
