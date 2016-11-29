North County truck fire closes Hwy. 101 lane near San Miguel

A truck hauling brussels sprouts through the North County caught on fire early Tuesday morning, causing a Highway 101 lane closure near San Miguel.
The truck’s box trailer went up in flames around 2 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 near San Marcos Road, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page.
The fire was caused by heat generated by a flat tire, according to CHP Officer John Ybarra. The driver was not injured in the fire.
The right lane of northbound Highway 101 remains closed between San Marcos and Monterey roads while crews work to clear the burnt truck and trailer from the road.
