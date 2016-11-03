Supervisor Adam Hill denies accusations made in robocall

Registered voters in San Luis Obispo County’s third district received two robocalls this week urging they not vote for incumbent Adam Hill, who is running to keep his seat against challenger Dan Carpenter.
The latest call, paid for by San Luis Obispo resident Kevin P. Rice’s organization, Integrity San Luis Obispo, features Julie Tizzano of SLOCO Data & Printing in Grover Beach, who says she volunteered for the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County.
“When Supervisor Adam Hill found out that I supported his political opponent, he threatened to stop county funding if the Food Bank continued to do business with me,” Tizzano states in the call. “As Supervisor Adam Hill was willing to hurt senior citizens, the poor and the homeless, he can’t be trusted to do what’s best for you as county supervisor. Please don’t vote for Supervisor Hill.”
Tizzano did not return calls for comment Thursday.
Hill said he has not talked to Tizzano in about 10 years, when they served on the Food Bank board together before he was elected, and said her statement was false. Hill served from 2003-07; he was first elected supervisor in 2008.
At the time, Hill said, the Food Bank board approved a conflict of interest policy that could have affected Tizzano’s business, since she was printing material for the Food Bank.
Food Bank CEO Carl Hansen said the nonprofit organization did quite a bit of business with Tizzano in the past but has not used her printing services in about two years, a decision that he said had nothing to do with the conflict of interest policy.
Hansen said the organization receives about $100,000 a year from the county.
Tizzano is not listed on Carpenter’s list of endorsements, but she is supporting District 1 supervisor candidate John Peschong, a Republican, and Republican state Assembly candidate Jordan Cunningham.
