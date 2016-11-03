Cal Fire lifts SLO County burn permit suspension

Cal Fire on Thursday announced the burn permit suspension in effect in San Luis Obispo County will be lifted on Friday.
Residents with agricultural burn permits will be able to light fires on allowed days only, although backyard burning is not permitted until peak fire season is over, according to a Cal Fire news release.
Fire officials enacted the suspension in July, due to increased fire activity and drought conditions.
Agricultural burning permits are granted to landowners who set outdoor fires as part of farmland or rangeland management. Cal Fire and the Air Pollution Control District must inspect and permit all burning from the beginning of the fire season, which started May 1, through the end of the season.
After fire season is over, only an Air Pollution Control District permit is required.
For more information, contact Scott Jalbert, San Luis Obispo unit chief, at 805-543-4244 or visit www.PreventWildfireCA.org.
