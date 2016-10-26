SLO prowler caught lurking on camera arrested for alleged attempted burglary

The gloved man caught on camera lurking outside a San Luis Obispo woman’s home was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted burglary.
Security camera images taken around 2:34 a.m. on Saturday appeared to show Michael Dean Sutton, 38, of San Luis Obispo checking the 45-year-old woman’s door handle and acting in a suspicious manner, according to San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.
At one point, Sutton appeared to notice the camera and wipe debris from the lens before leaving the property, located off Foothill Boulevard, about 2 miles from Cal Poly.
The woman, who lives alone with her dog, told The Tribune she was alerted to Sutton’s presence when she heard a bell sound made by “Ring,” her motion-detecting video doorbell. She saw the camera footage and reported the incident to police the following day.
During the investigation, police received several leads that helped lead them to Sutton. After interviewing him, officers determined Sutton was the man in the video and arrested him on suspicion of attempted burglary.
Sutton was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
