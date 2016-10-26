KSBY names new morning co-anchor

KSBY has a new anchor on its morning news show.
Christina Favuzzi was named the new co-anchor of Daybreak, according to a news release from the station. Favuzzi will co-anchor the two-hour newscast alongside Richard Gearhart and Scott Daniels.
“To grow up here on the Central Coast watching Daybreak, and now be co-anchoring the show – it’s difficult to wrap my head around,” said Favuzzi in a statement. “I am tremendously grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing KSBY’s long history of helping Central Coast residents start their day with Scott and Richard.”
Favuzzi has worked for KSBY since April 2015 as a journalist and weekend anchor.
A Santa Barbara native, Favuzzi graduated magna cum laude from Cal Poly with a degree in broadcast journalism and minors in law and dance.
KSBY is the NBC affiliate for the San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara markets.
