Vehicle hits structure, injuring at least 1, in Heritage Ranch

Emergency personnel from Cal Fire and the CHP responded on Tuesday afternoon to a vehicle-versus-structure crash in North County.
Crews responded about 2:09 p.m. to an incident in the 2900 block of Little Creek Lane in the Heritage Ranch community near Lake Nacimiento, according to Cal Fire.
At least one person was involved in the crash, and the structure sustained moderate damage, according to Cal Fire.
No further details are available at this time.
