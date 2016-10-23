Local

October 23, 2016 7:00 PM

Woman falls 30 feet off cliff at Montaña de Oro

By Danielle Ames

Crews rescued a woman Sunday evening who had fallen about 30 feet over the side of a cliff near the Corallina Cove area at Montaña de Oro State Park, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire received a call about the incident at 4:15 p.m. One battalion chief, two Cal Fire engines, one South Bay Fire engine and a rescue truck from County/Cal Fire responded. State Parks also assisted.

After being rescued, the fall victim was evaluated about 5:20 p.m. by San Luis Ambulance, according to Cal Fire. More information about the person or the extent of her injuries was not immediately known Sunday evening.

