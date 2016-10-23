Woman falls 30 feet off cliff at Montaña de Oro

Crews rescued a woman Sunday evening who had fallen about 30 feet over the side of a cliff near the Corallina Cove area at Montaña de Oro State Park, Cal Fire said.
Cal Fire received a call about the incident at 4:15 p.m. One battalion chief, two Cal Fire engines, one South Bay Fire engine and a rescue truck from County/Cal Fire responded. State Parks also assisted.
After being rescued, the fall victim was evaluated about 5:20 p.m. by San Luis Ambulance, according to Cal Fire. More information about the person or the extent of her injuries was not immediately known Sunday evening.
CAL FIRE at scene of cliff side rescue at Montana DE Oro. Person 30 ft over the side. CHP H70, County USAR and State Parks are en route also— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 23, 2016
