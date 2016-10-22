Homeownership remains distant goal for many in SLO County

1:01 Cal Poly Rose Parade float begins its journey to Southern California Pause

1:37 Cal Poly's downtown student housing caters to entrepreneurial spirit

1:30 SLO County leaders push state to consider economic impacts of Diablo Canyon closure

4:31 Texting while driving killed one man, changed this woman's life forever

3:16 'Spotlight' editor shares his story, 'Weird Al' inducted into Media Hall of Fame at Cal Poly gala

1:04 Whole Foods CEO shares business advice with Cal Poly students

1:14 Decorating for Dia de los Muertos at Cuesta College

2:10 Prop. 57 would put 'prisoners back into our communities,' SLO County law enforcement says

1:14 What Cal Poly students think about the new alcohol sales in the University Union

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

0:46 Oceano man witnesses car break-in that prompts search