Local

October 16, 2016 8:24 PM

Hwy. 166 closes after head-on collision

By Mark Powell

mpowell@thetribunenews.com

Highway 166 was closed in both directions Sunday night after a head-on wreck about 40 miles east of Santa Maria, according to the CHP.

One person who suffered major injuries was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

Two other people with minor to moderate injuries also were transported to the hospital, said Dave Zaniboni, Santa Barbara Fire Department spokesman.

The highway’s eastbound lane was reopened at 8:36 p.m., the CHP said.

The CHP said the collision occurred about 6:40 p.m.

Mark Powell: 805-781-7915

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

'Spotlight' editor shares his story, 'Weird Al' inducted into Media Hall of Fame at Cal Poly gala

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos