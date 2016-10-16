Hwy. 166 closes after head-on collision

Highway 166 was closed in both directions Sunday night after a head-on wreck about 40 miles east of Santa Maria, according to the CHP.
One person who suffered major injuries was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.
Two other people with minor to moderate injuries also were transported to the hospital, said Dave Zaniboni, Santa Barbara Fire Department spokesman.
The highway’s eastbound lane was reopened at 8:36 p.m., the CHP said.
The CHP said the collision occurred about 6:40 p.m.
Head on vehicle Acc. Hwy.166 approx. 15 miles West of Cuyama. One major injury transported to Marian Hosp. Call Newsline for more info.— Dave Zaniboni (@SBCFireInfo) October 17, 2016
Mark Powell: 805-781-7915
Comments