Fareed condemns Trump comments, denies endorsement

Congressional candidate Justin Fareed on Saturday joined other Republicans in condemning sexually aggressive remarks presidential candidate Donald Trump made in a 2005 video, released Friday.
Fareed, who’s battling Democrat Salud Carbajal for the 24th District congressional seat, released a statement in response to Trump’s “reprehensible comments towards women.”
“Donald Trump’s comments, regardless of when they were said, are disgusting and inexcusable,” Fareed said. “Women should be treated with the highest regard and respect.”
In a video made public Friday afternoon by The Washington Post, Trump boasts to Billy Bush, then an “Access Hollywood” host, about groping and trying to have sex with women. The two were on a bus preparing to tape a segment on Trump’s guest appearance on “Days of Our Lives” when microphones picked up their conversation.
During the interaction, Trump mentioned a past attempt to have sex with a woman who rebuffed him: “I did try and f--- her. She was married.” He also said he could “do anything” to women because of his “star” status.
“Grab them by the p---y,” Trump said. “You can do anything.”
Fareed, who said in the past he would support whoever won the Republican presidential nomination, did not call for Trump to step down as a candidate. When asked if he still endorses Trump in a comment on his Facebook page, Fareed said he’d never officially backed anyone running for president.
“My number one priority during this election is to bring true representation to Washington for the people,” Fareed said. “That starts with getting Congress working again. I have not endorsed anyone for President, and regardless of who wins, my duty will be to develop lasting solutions that will strengthen our nation and future for generations to come.”
But the Los Angeles Times reported that Fareed told the Montecito Journal in June he supported Trump: “He’s an executive. We need somebody who is an executive in the Executive Office.”
Carbajal on Saturday tweeted his disapproval of Fareed’s refusal to denounce Trump.
If Justin Fareed doesn’t have the courage to stand up to @realDonaldTrump now, he won't stand up for Central Coast values in Congress. #CA24— Salud Carbajal (@carbajalsalud) October 8, 2016
“Justin Fareed sends a clear message to Central Coast women & families today by not renouncing his endorsement of (Trump),” Carbajal wrote. “If Justin Fareed doesn’t have the courage to stand up to (Trump) now, he won't stand up for Central Coast values in Congress.”
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments