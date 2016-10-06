Golden State Water wins national water conservation award

Golden State Water Co. has won the National Association of Water Companies’ 2016 Management Innovation Award for helping to conserve water through its “Collaborative Conservation Education Campaign.”
The award was presented on Monday at the NAWC’s Water Summit in San Diego.
The Management Innovation Award is presented annually by the NAWC to “celebrate groundbreaking, industry-changing ideas implemented by private water utilities,” according to Golden State.
The honor was based on innovation and short- and long-term benefits to the company, along with value to the water utility industry and the ability to be recreated by others.
Golden State Water customers saved nearly 19 billion gallons of water statewide over the last 21 months (beginning January 2015), compared to 2013 usage.
Comments