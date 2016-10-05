Paso Robles approves marijuana restrictions

Paso Robles residents will face restrictions on recreational marijuana cultivation and sales, should state voters legalize the drug on Nov. 8.
The City Council on Tuesday approved a zoning ordinance amendment regulating recreational and commercial marijuana uses. The vote is in anticipation of Proposition 64, which would make recreational marijuana legal statewide. Medical marijuana became legal in California in 1996.
The amendment council members passed bars all commercial marijuana cultivation and recreational sales, although medical marijuana delivery services are permitted.
Under Proposition 64, local governments cannot ban indoor marijuana cultivation but can restrict it. Paso Robles’ amendment prohibits indoor marijuana cultivation in homes — residents are allowed to grow plants only in separate “accessory structures” with a permit.
Recreational marijuana uses would be legal in Paso Robles only if Proposition 64 becomes law.
The City Council is still accepting applications for the City Manager’s Task Force on Medical Marijuana, which will consider medical cultivation and sales separately from recreational regulations. To apply, visit www.prcity.com/government/advisorybodies or call the City Manager’s office at 805-237-3888. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 12.
