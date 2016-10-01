Paso council, stakeholders at odds over proposed Airport Commission

Paso Robles stakeholders and officials are divided over whether to change the way the city’s airport is operated, creating a new Airport Commission that could have the power to approve leases, construction project designs and special events.
The City Council on Tuesday will consider an ordinance that would replace the existing Airport Advisory Committee with a seven-member Airport Commission appointed by the City Council. The new commission would function much like the city’s Planning Commission — members would oversee some matters directly but would sometimes make recommendations to the City Council.
The ordinance came before the City Council on Sept. 20, but the issue was pushed to the next meeting because of objections from several public speakers, a divided council and Councilman Fred Strong’s absence.
“I’m hearing testimony that it’s not a good idea to move forward,” Councilman John Hamon said at the meeting.
Commission origins
The city, which took over the airport in 1973, recently began to consider how to best govern and manage the facility, as well as to encourage economic development. The proposed commission is the result of this directional shift.
New governance models were first discussed in 2013, when the Paso Robles Airport Association, an independent organization composed of pilots and others involved in the airport, helped create the Paso Robles Airport Business Improvement Plan with the city and the Airport Advisory Committee.
The City Council in May directed staff to draft an ordinance that would create a commission. Council members in July then referred the new model back to the AAC for consideration.
The proposed commission could have the power to approve some things outright, including leases, promotions and some long-range planning. It also would advise the council on budgeting, regulations, economic development and creating a master plan to guide land use and construction projects at the airfield.
The commission seats would be held by three community members and four stakeholders — airport tenants and other interested parties.
City staff, in response to public concerns, drafted alternative governance policies that council members will consider Tuesday. This version introduces a Development Review Committee that would recommend some plans to the Airport Commission, prior to their approval or recommendation to the City Council.
The alternative proposal also would take away the commission’s power to deal with leases outright. Commissioners would only have the ability to make recommendations to council members.
Concerned stakeholders
During the Sept. 20 City Council meeting, some stakeholders questioned why the changes are necessary.
Tina Nelson, who’s done business at the airport for years, was among the speakers. Nelson has sold airplane parts through Avlite Aviation and owns three aircraft. She said Thursday she agrees that economic development is needed at the airport, but she doesn’t see how “another layer of bureaucracy” will make the airport more successful.
Nelson said she didn’t appreciate councilmen Steve Gregory and Jim Reed “scolding” speakers at the meeting and accusing them of being afraid of change.
“The City Council is sadly blind to the gift horse they have,” Nelson said, referring to the airport stakeholders who spoke at the meeting.
Gregory, who pushed for the adoption of the ordinance, said the commission would “professionalize the airport” and make it more legitimate. He and Reed pointed out the city would still retain overall control of the airport — the buck wouldn’t stop at the new commission.
“The majority of your worries and concerns are unfounded,” Reed said.
Phil Corman, chairman of the AAC and the Airport Association, has helped spearhead the proposed governance changes. He said he and the others who developed the new plan found that most successful airports are run using the commission model.
“We wanted to move from an advisory committee ... to a commission with decision-making power,” he said.
Corman said the change will allow for more streamlined decision-making. He also said involving more residents outside the airport would better integrate nonaviation interests.
Corman said he doesn’t understand why some people are opposed to the shift: “It’s change, first and foremost.”
A public hearing on the proposed Airport Commission will be held during the next City Council meeting, which will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall Conference Center, 1000 Spring St.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
