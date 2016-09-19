Enjoy soup and keep the bowl at 5Cities Homeless Coalition fundraiser

Tickets are now on sale for the fifth annual Empty Bowls Community Luncheon on Thursday to benefit the 5Cities Homeless Coalition.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Hall in Arroyo Grande. Two dozen “VIPs” including representatives from local media, elected officials, police and fire chiefs, members of the clergy and city and county administrators will be serving up soup at the annual event, according to a news release.
Tickets are $25 and include one of the more than 600 handcrafted bowls made by area artists and a soup and bread meal donated by local chefs.
Restaurants donating gallons of soups include CJ’s Cafe, Coco’s, DePalo & Sons, Fin’s Seafood Restaurant, Honeymoon Cafe, Jaffa Cafe, Lido, New Life Kitchen, Oceano Elks Club, Penny’s All American Cafe, Splash Cafe, The Spoon Trade and Spyglass Inn Restaurant, according to the release. House of Bread is once again baking bread.
The bowls were made by a variety of professional artists, Central Coast Wood Turners, students and faculty at Allan Hancock College, Arroyo Grande High School students and others. Altrusa International of Cinco Ciudades and students from Oceano Elementary and Lopez High School have also decorated more than 100 bowls specifically for the event.
Tickets are available online at www.5chc.org or by phone at 805-574-1638.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
