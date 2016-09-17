Cherry Avenue development to once again go before city

A proposed mixed-use development that would bring a 100-room hotel, residential housing and a Japanese cultural center to the southeastern edge of Arroyo Grande will go before the city Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The proposal would bring together three separately owned parcels, totaling about 15.3 acres, and create a unified commercial and residential hub at East Cherry Avenue and Traffic Way.
On the first parcel, SRK Hotels is proposing a three-story, 46,800-square-foot hotel with 90 to 100 rooms. It also has proposed a 4,000-square-foot standalone restaurant on the street-facing corner of the 2.16-acre site.
The second parcel is the largest at 11.62 acres, where about 58 single-family homes and a neighborhood park are proposed. The land is owned by NKT Development LLC, although Mangano Homes Inc. is proposing the housing.
The third and final parcel is owned by the Arroyo Grande Valley Japanese Welfare Association, which is proposing a community center, 10-unit senior housing, bed-and-breakfast guesthouse, farm stand, historic orchard and Japanese cultural gardens with walking paths.
The latter portion of the project would pay homage to the large number of Japanese settlers who played an important role in Arroyo Grande’s early development, as well as replace the former schoolhouse and community center that stood on the site for more than 80 years before it was burned down in 2011 because of arson.
Opponents of the entire Cherry Avenue plan have said there isn’t a sufficient water supply for the development, that it would increase traffic and accidents in a neighborhood already marked by numerous collisions and that the proposed hotel and restaurant are too large for the area.
If approved Tuesday, the development will go before the City Council for final approval.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
