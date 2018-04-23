Chlamydia still is on the rise in SLO County, while gonorrhea drops

The number of people diagnosed with chlamydia in San Luis Obispo County increased again last year, reflecting a statewide and nationwide trends that show an increase in sexually transmitted diseases.

Last year, 1,249 people in the county were diagnosed with the disease that spreads through bodily fluids. That's almost three times the number of people diagnosed with chlamydia six years earlier when 440 cases were recorded.

The increase is especially important to young women because they have a particularly high prevalence of a disease that if left untreated can damage the reproductive system and cause infertility, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the number of chlamydia cases has risen each of the last six years, incidence of gonorrhea, which has also seen a steady rise of late, retreated in 2017.

The county recorded 176 cases of gonorrhea last year, down from a recent high of 230 in 2016.

Nevertheless, the incidence of gonorrhea in SLO County is up nearly 600 percent since 2011, when only 26 cases were reported.

If you're sexually active, here's what you should do

"Get tested and protect yourself," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer. "If you are sexually active or ever have been, protecting yourself from STDs and getting tested regularly is an important part of caring for you health."

STDs can cause permanent damage if they aren't treated, even if you aren't experiencing symptoms.

Chlamydia and gonorrhea, both of which have increased since 2011, can be effectively treated with pills or a shot.

For those diseases that can't be cured, like HIV or herpes, medicine can minimize symptoms and reduce the risk of spreading the disease to others, according to the county Public Health Department.





Low-cost STD testing, treatment and education is available through the county.

Walk in without an appointment 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays or 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Health Agency Campus at 2180 Johnson Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

To schedule an appointment at clinics in Morro Bay, Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo call 805-781-5500.

If you have a sexual partner who is unable or unlikely to go to a doctor or a clinic, the county offers a program that makes it possible for you to give medicine to your partner to treat the STD.