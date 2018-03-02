CoastHills Credit Union CEO placed on leave, denies wrongdoing

CoastHills Credit Union President and CEO Jeff York has been placed on temporary leave, the credit union’s board of directors announced Friday afternoon.
“Because this issue involves confidential personnel matters, the credit union is not able to provide additional information at this time,” Chairman Hugh Rafferty wrote in prepared remarks.
York declined to comment on his temporary removal when reached by phone, beyond saying, “I have done nothing wrong.”
York has been in his current role at CoastHills since 2004, according to his bio on the website of the Credit Union National Association, where he serves on the board of directors.
Taking York’s place at the helm of the billion-dollar Central Coast-based credit union is Dal Widick, a former CoastHills executive who retired in 2015.
“This temporary leadership change does not involve or impact CoastHills members or credit union operations in any way,” Rafferty wrote in his statement.
Headquartered in Vandenberg Village, CoastHills has 11 locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and one branch in Thousand Oaks.
Anyone with questions for the credit union is encouraged to call 800-262-4488.
