The Marian Foundation is in the process of fundraising $2.5 million for the emergency room expansion project.
The Marian Foundation is in the process of fundraising $2.5 million for the emergency room expansion project. Dignity Health
The Marian Foundation is in the process of fundraising $2.5 million for the emergency room expansion project. Dignity Health

Business

Marian Regional Medical Center plans to expand its emergency room in Santa Maria

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

November 15, 2017 11:39 AM

Dignity Health is undergoing a fundraising campaign to expand its emergency services department at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria to add 10 more patient rooms, including specific rooms for trauma and pediatric patients.

The 32-bed emergency department sees the highest number of trauma patients in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, according to the hospital’s website.

It has had “record patient volume growth since the new hospital opened in 2012,” with an average of more than 6,000 patients monthly, or 72,000 emergency department visits each year. Dignity Health rebuilt its hospital in Santa Maria in 2012 in response to growing population in the Santa Maria Valley.

The expansion would increase the department’s footprint by 3,360 square feet and add 10 rooms, including three listed as trauma-specific rooms and six pediatric rooms.

The Marian Foundation is in the process of raising $2.5 million for the expansion project.

The health care provider chain is also expanding emergency services at French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.

Tell us your best business advice

What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received? And how has it helped make you more successful in your business/professional life? Tell us in 100 words or fewer, and send it to bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com. We will publish them in future Biz Buzz columns.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City 0:53

Negranti Creamery opens its first store — in Paso Robles' Tin City
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug 0:56

Here's how to work around that annoying 'I' iPhone bug

View More Video