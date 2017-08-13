Cal Poly grad wants his invention to be the next must-have home appliance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:48 Cal Poly grad's Farmbot aims to revolutionize food production — one garden bed at a time Pause 0:28 Soar over Talley Farms' Arroyo Grande fields 2:01 What does ‘home’ mean in Arroyo Grande? AGHS grads' play tells the story 1:56 How Peoples' Self-Help Housing and 'sweat equity' helped this mother of 2 build and own her own home 0:53 Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened 1:09 With 'Stuff the Bus,' United Way helps kids prepare for a new school year in SLO County 0:17 Firefighters work to free 2 people trapped in car that plunged over cliff, into creek 0:14 Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 0:45 Car rams into crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va. 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A San Luis Obispo-based company has developed an automated and open-sourced farming machine, the FarmBot. Cal Poly graduate Rory Aronson describes his invention as a "giant 3-D printer, but instead of wielding a plastic extruder, its tools are seed injectors, watering nozzles, plows, sensors and more." Take a look at how the FarmBot works.

