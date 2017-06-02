New homes under construction at Trilogy at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo in September 2016.
New homes under construction at Trilogy at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo in September 2016. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
New homes under construction at Trilogy at Monarch Dunes in Nipomo in September 2016. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Business

June 02, 2017 2:19 PM

SLO County median home price hits $530,000 as sales slump

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County home prices continued to climb in April, although the region experienced a sizable drop-off in sales.

The county’s median home price — meaning half of the homes sold for more and half sold for less — rose to $530,000, up 3.9 percent from April 2016, according to CoreLogic, an Irvine-based data company. Figures are compared year over year because of the seasonal nature of home sales.

 

But total sales, which include resale single-family homes, new houses and condos, saw an 18 percent year-over-year slump — 342 homes were sold in April, compared to 419 in April 2016.

About 80 percent of all San Luis Obispo County houses sold in April were single-family homes, with new homes accounting for about 6 percent of sales and condos for about 15 percent.

The median price for a resale single-family home was $574,750, up 9.5 percent from the same period in 2016. New homes sold for a median price of about $440,000, down about 16 percent from April 2016. And condos sold for a median price of $410,000, up about 5 percent.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles

Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles 1:28

Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles
How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name? 1:06

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name?
See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo 0:44

See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos