SLO County median home price hits $530,000 as sales slump

San Luis Obispo County home prices continued to climb in April, although the region experienced a sizable drop-off in sales.
The county’s median home price — meaning half of the homes sold for more and half sold for less — rose to $530,000, up 3.9 percent from April 2016, according to CoreLogic, an Irvine-based data company. Figures are compared year over year because of the seasonal nature of home sales.
But total sales, which include resale single-family homes, new houses and condos, saw an 18 percent year-over-year slump — 342 homes were sold in April, compared to 419 in April 2016.
About 80 percent of all San Luis Obispo County houses sold in April were single-family homes, with new homes accounting for about 6 percent of sales and condos for about 15 percent.
The median price for a resale single-family home was $574,750, up 9.5 percent from the same period in 2016. New homes sold for a median price of about $440,000, down about 16 percent from April 2016. And condos sold for a median price of $410,000, up about 5 percent.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
