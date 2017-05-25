Burbank Ranch winery in Templeton to be sold at auction

The 83-acre Burbank Ranch Vineyard & Winery in Templeton will be sold at auction June 17, according to Elite Auctions, which is conducting the sale.
The property, including 45 acres of vineyards, a licensed winery capable of producing 10,000 cases annually, tasting room and residence, was last listed for $18 million, the auction company said.
The estate has been owned and operated by Melody and Fred “Doc” Burbank, who purchased the property at 5685 El Pomar Drive in 2008 and developed it over the next decade. The Burbanks declined to say why they are selling the property and businesses.
“We designed, built and grew Burbank Ranch to produce award-winning wines from its first year as an active vineyard,” Fred Burbank said in a statement. “We want to give new owners the opportunity to fall in love with the property like we did. There’s a can’t-miss opportunity for the buyer to take the existing winemaking business to the next level.”
The sale includes the 19,000-square-foot winery and tasting room with panoramic views that the Burbanks debuted in 2015, along with all the winery equipment, a 4,500-square-foot main house, a small, three-bedroom gatehouse and an equipment barn that also houses a two-bedroom guest apartment.
The property is licensed as a bed-and-breakfast and certified to host events and serve food from the commercial view kitchen, according to Elite Auctions. Burbank Ranch also earned Sustainability in Practice, or SIP, certification for its energy efficiency, water use and other sustainability factors.
The property is open for viewing by prospective buyers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until the sale, as well as noon to 5 p.m. June 16 and by appointment by calling 844-BY-ELITE.
