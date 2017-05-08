Edna Valley Vineyard reopens its tasting room Tuesday

Edna Valley Vineyard is reopening its tasting room doors Tuesday following a four-month renovation to open up the space, highlight views of the vineyards and add an outdoor patio.
“The biggest thing that everyone is excited about is being able to see that gorgeous view of Islay peak from anywhere in the tasting room,” said Colleen Dourney, associate public relations manager for E. & J. Gallo Winery of Modesto, which has owned Edna Valley Vineyard since 2011.
The company declined to share renovation costs or other financial or production information.
The tasting room at 2585 Biddle Ranch Road will resume regular hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, following limited hours in the cask room during construction, and debut new options for more in-depth tastings and food pairings.
To showcase the panoramic vineyard view and open up more space for tasting, the renovations included installing floor-to-ceiling windows and removing a wall to create one large, open room with seating throughout. With a large tasting bar in the center, one side of the tasting room will be open to the public while the other side is a club member-area with table service.
“There’s so much more space, and so much more light and so many more windows,” said Lyndi Love-Haning, the winery’s retail operations manager. “It made sense to capitalize on the view.”
Club members can purchase a glass or bottle to enjoy on the new deck featuring a long fire pit table, lots of seating and views looking out over the valley.
Starting in June, the patio will also host special wine and food pairings Fridays through Sundays for $50 per person. Other new options include a $30 side-by-side comparative tasting of limited-production wines in varietal-specific Riedel stemware and a $30 guided private tasting in the cask room topped off by a taste of the winery’s cabernet chocolate sauce.
From August through October, the winery will offer a $50 combined vineyard tour and private tasting experience, featuring an educational vineyard walk and the chance to sample grapes straight from the vine.
Charcuterie boards can be added to any of the experiences, and prices for all special tastings are discounted for club members.
A back patio open to the public during the week and club members on weekends will get a facelift starting in July, Love-Haning said.
Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter @sallybuffalo.
