3 Paso Robles wineries take home top awards in California State Fair wine competition

Halter Ranch Vineyard and Cass Vineyard & Winery took top red and top white for the South-Central Coast region in the 2017 California State Fair Commericial Wine Competition, while Robert Hall Winery won best overall merlot for its ruby-red 2014 bottling.
Halter Ranch, in Paso Robles’ far-west Adelaida district, won Best of South-Central Coast Red for its 2014 Ancestor — a rich, dark-fruit Bordeaux-style blend named for the estate’s Ancestor tree, the largest Coast Live Oak on record.
Cass, in Paso’s rolling, east-side Geneseo district, won Best of South-Central Coast White for its 2016 Mr. Blanc — a crisp stainless-steel fermented and aged Rhône-varietal blend of marsanne and roussanne.
The annual competition, which dates to 1854, divides the state into 10 regions, with awards given for the best red and white from each, as well as best overall wine for 26 varietals and blends.
Imagery Wine Estates in Sonoma was named Golden State Winery of the Year in a three-day competition of 2,663 wines from 711 wineries around the state. The competition also awarded 137 double gold medals, 295 gold medals and 1,051 silver medals; find full results at http://bit.ly/2oQpOA2.
The three local winners will be among those featured at the state fair for sampling July 14-30.
Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter @sallybuffalo.
