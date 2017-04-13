Alaska Airlines launches service between San Luis Obispo and Seattle

Alaska Airlines on Thursday began its daily service of nonstop flights between San Luis Obispo and Seattle.
The flight, which was scheduled to depart Seattle at 8 a.m., arrived in San Luis Obispo at 10:42 a.m. with a scheduled return trip to Seattle to begin at noon.
The flights will depart daily out of San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. Passengers will travel on a E175 jet, with 12 seats in first class, 12 seats in “premium class” and another 52 seats in the main cabin.
Alaska Airlines mileage plan members are allowed to check a case of wine for free, as part of the company’s “Wine Flies Free” program.
Alaska Airlines also debuted a new route from Seattle to Wichita, Kansas.
