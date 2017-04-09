Applebee’s restaurant in Paso Robles closes

The Applebee’s on Theatre Drive in Paso Robles closed Sunday, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door.
A manager at the Applebee’s in San Luis Obispo said he did not know anything about the Paso Robles closure.
Rumors about the restaurant closing swirled on social media over the weekend, but Applebee’s corporate office declined to comment. The restaurant chain plans to close between 40 and 60 locations in 2017, according to Business Insider. The chain previously closed 46 locations in 2016.
The restaurant in San Luis Obispo remained open Sunday.
