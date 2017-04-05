Sprouts market to open in former Forever 21 space in SLO

Sprouts Farmers Market will lease 30,000 square feet in the Promenade shopping center on Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo, taking a portion of the space left vacant by Forever 21. Commercial real estate agent Ric Cervantes of the Shopping Center Group confirmed the new store.
“I know San Luis Obipso has lots of vacant space, and we hope the city will work with Sprouts so they can get in by the end of the year or early 2018,” he said.
Cervantes said Sprouts has signed a lease with the owner of the shopping center.
Forever 21 had used 120,000 square feet in the center.
A call to Sprouts media office has yet to be returned.
Since its founding in 2002, Arizona-based Sprouts has grown rapidly. The company went public in 2013.
With 256 stores in 14 states as of Feb. 23, Sprouts is one of the largest health-related grocery stores selling fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. Locally, the grocer will compete with nearby organic grocers including Whole Foods Market and Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins.
Sprouts markets its products as “healthy living for less.” Sprouts said it features wooden crates stacked with fresh produce and bins and barrels full of bulk foods, among other items.
