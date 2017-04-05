Payless ShoeSource in Arroyo Grande to close

The Payless shoe store in the Five Cities Center in Arroyo Grande is closing, the company announced Wednesday.
The Topeka-based retailer said Tuesday that it would be immediately closing nearly 400 Payless ShoeSource stores nationwide after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. On Wednesday, the retailer announced which stores would be affected.
Forty-nine of the closures are in California, according to a news release.
While the West Branch Street store will close, nearby Payless locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria will remain open.
The shoe chain is the latest retailer to succumb to increasing competition from online rivals such as Amazon. Shoppers are increasingly shifting their buying online or going to discount stores like T.J. Maxx to grab deals on designer brands. That shift has hurt traditional retailers, even low-price outlets like Payless.
Moody’s Investor Service said earlier this year that the number of “distressed” retailers — those with cash problems and lots of debt that are facing strong competition — is at the highest rate since 2009. It named Payless as one of the retailers.
Payless has more than 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries. It was founded in 1956.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
