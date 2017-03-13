A pie for Pi Day: Blaze Pizza to offer special $3.14 promotion on March 14

This Pi Day, Blaze Pizza is offering customers a chance to celebrate the mathematical holiday with a $3.14 pie – a pizza pie, that is.
On March 14 (or 03/14), customers who choose to build their own artisan pizzas will get the deal at Blaze’s 185 restaurants, including the San Luis Obispo location at 892 Foothill Blvd.
The build-your-own pizzas are usually $7.95 each.
Blaze Pizza’s $3.14 Pi Day promotion first began three years ago, according to a news release from the company.
The company expects to serve close to 250,000 pizzas on Pi Day, according to the release. The restaurant chain is backed by investors including basketball superstar LeBron James and former California first lady Maria Shriver.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
