Dead Oak Brewing to open this fall in Atascadero

Plans for a new brewery are on tap in Atascadero.
Nikki and Jesse Kaltenberg, who moved to Atascadero from Anaheim last year, plan to open Dead Oak Brewing Co. this fall at 5925 Entrada Ave.
The 2,400-square-foot downtown space, formerly occupied by retailer The Pet Dept., will house the couple’s brewing operations and bar. That includes a five-barrel brewing system, a menu with up to 10 different beers, as well as indoor and outdoor seating with a back patio boasting views of the city’s Historic Administration Building.
“The history was a big draw for us,” she said in explaining why they chose Atascadero.
The couple, who budgeted $260,000 for the project, says their leased space is getting a complete overhaul to keep it light and airy with wood accents. They’re waiting for their design to be approved by the city so they can get permits.
Once the brewery opens, the pair says they want to get patrons involved in the brand.
“One of the first things we’d like to do is allow our customers to have a say on what gets served and which beers are brought back for another run,” Nikki Kaltenberg said.
The plan is to have at least one new beer on tap every week, with a menu of unusual flavored beers alongside the classics. Growlers will be available for customers who want beer to go.
“I … enjoy brewing to the seasons,” Jesse Kaltenberg said. “We’ll always have something light and refreshing for those hot, North County summers. At the same time, there’s nothing quite like a warming glass of barley wine in the winter.”
Jesse Kaltenberg, 32, who used to work as a civil engineer, started home brewing in 2008. In 2016, he attended the 18-week UC Davis Master Brewers Program in anticipation of opening the business.
As for the name, the couple said they’re representing the area.
“Dead Oak seemed to come out of nowhere, but it was appropriate given the region’s tendency to drought and hot, dry summers,” said Nikki Kaltenberg, 30. “It doesn’t mean the same thing to everyone, but we think it well represents the area where we live and work.”
They plan to hire two or three employees.
