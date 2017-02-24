30th annual fashion show benefiting Women’s Shelter planned for March 3, 4

Now in its 30th year, Phyllis’ Musical Revue and Show on March 3 and 4 will once again feature local politicians, business leaders, hometown talent and at least 120 volunteer models.
Their goal? To raise $275,000 to benefit the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo County, which provides emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis line, counseling, legal help and other services to victims of domestic violence and child abuse.
So far, the event has raised about $3.75 million for the nonprofit program, including a record $265,000 last year and $217,129 in 2015.
That annual donation represents about 15 percent of the shelter’s annual operating budget, which is about $2 million, Executive Director Kirsten Rambo said, adding that’s “a really critical” amount for which the shelter is greatly appreciative.
Although many nonprofits hold fundraisers, Rambo noted, this one stands out “in terms of its scale, its longevity, and its origin with one family.”
Madonna Inn owner and philanthropist Phyllis Madonna began the musical revue in 1987 to help the Women’s Shelter carry out its mission.
As in past years, she will kick off next week’s show with her rendition of “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.” Madonna helps produce the event with Cheri Humphrey, the inn’s retail manager. Pam Copeland assists Humphrey as well.
This year’s show features 25 segments — five singing acts, eight song-and-dance acts and 12 modeling numbers.
Many businesses — plus more than 400 volunteers — donate time, money and live and silent auction items for the four lunch and dinner shows, Humphrey said.
Live auction items this year are Kevin Main jewelry; a Cal Poly sports package; VIP passes to the Ellen DeGeneres show and “The Voice” (courtesy of KSBY); a Tuscan farmhouse holiday (courtesy of Martin Resorts and family); an Ernie Ball Music Man guitar; a zipline adventure and lunch for eight (courtesy of Margarita Adventures and Lincoln Market & Deli); a romance package for two at the Madonna Inn; a catered dinner for eight and show at the California Mid-State Fair; Browder Painting gift certificate; and training in the SLO County Sheriff’s Office new simulator.
Given that this is the 30th year, organizers are planning a finale that highlights acts from past years, Humphrey said, adding “We are looking forward to celebrating 30 years together with an amazing community.”
How to get tickets
Tickets are available for the Friday lunch and dinner shows and the March 4 lunch show at the Alex Madonna Expo Center.
Tickets are $70 per person ($80 for table seats along the ramp) for the 11 a.m. lunch shows Friday and March 4; $110 per person ($120 for ramp seats) for the Friday dinner show, which starts at 5:30 p.m.
Music and dancing will follow the dinner shows.
For more information, call 805-784-2441 or email cheri@madonnainn.com.
