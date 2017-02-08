‘Miss Etiquette’ is Pismo Beach’s 2016 Citizen of the Year

The Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce named Anita Shower as its 2016 Citizen of the Year.
“Anita is not just a great citizen with the love of the community, she is our chief ambassador, for the chamber and the city of Pismo Beach,” chamber CEO Peter Candela said. “In the chamber’s eyes, there was no one else who fit this amazing criteria for Citizen of the Year.”
Shower is involved in numerous groups across the county: Charles Paddock Zoo board of directors, San Luis Obispo Commission on Aging, Exchange Club of the Central Coast, Grover City Grande, Bishop Peak Embroidery Club, Senior Nutrition Program board, the Exploration Station board and ECO Club Five Cities.
Shower has been a member of the Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce since 2011, is the chief ambassador for the chamber and is a member of the chamber’s President’s Circle. She also hosts a weekly radio show, “Pismo Beach Today Show” where she interviews chamber members.
Shower is most well known for her “Miss Etiquette” business, that she has run since 1992. She has co-authored two books on etiquette, as well as authored a separate book on Grover Beach history.
