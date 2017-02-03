The Tribune Top 20 Under 40: Meet the 2016 award winners

0:33 Watch: Crowd rallies in SLO to support Chumash marine sanctuary Pause

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms