Lyft to launch its ridesharing service in SLO

Starting on Thursday at noon, local rideshare fans will be able to request pickups using Lyft.
The app’s local launch is part of an expansion that will reach more than 100 cities throughout 2017, according to a news release from the company.
“Passengers in San Luis Obispo will able to get a safe, affordable ride in minutes with just a few touches of their phone,” said Tori Thompson, a marketing agent for Lyft.
The company plans on providing coverage to the rest of the county in the coming weeks.
Lyft currently covers 55 percent of the U.S. population, about 177 million people, with plans to cover at least 231 million by the end of the year.
“We’re excited about the explosive growth in 2017,” said Jaime Raczka, Head of early stage markets and expansion. “It will allow even more passengers to experience all that Lyft stands for: a friendly, affordable ride people can rely on.”
Getting a ride is a simple in-app process consisting of three steps: request, ride and pay. In celebration of the launch, new passengers can use the code LYFTLOVE17 to get $5 off their first ride.
