Five Rivers Winery near San Miguel changes hands

A large winery and vineyard near San Miguel is changing hands, coming under the umbrella of Trinchero Family Estates, which produces more than 40 brands including Sutter Home and Ménage à Trois.
The St. Helena-based Trinchero purchased the Five Rivers Winery at 8998 North River Road for an undisclosed sum from Fetzer Vineyards, which is consolidating operations in Mendocino County, according to a news release. The deal includes the 90,000-square-foot winemaking facility as well as 46 acres, including a 15-acre vineyard planted with petite sirah.
The purchase is “critical to the growth and investment in the premium and super-premium business that Trinchero Family Estates has made a priority in recent months,” the news release stated. “The facility will enable careful, quality-focused growth for numerous brands that source from Central Coast vineyards.”
Trinchero — the country’s second-largest family-owned wine company — plans to modernize the winery and add white wine-making capabilities, though details and the amount of the planned investment were not available. It is also not known what it will call the winery.
Fetzer, which had owned the property since 2000, plans to continue producing its line of Five Rivers wines, which include a cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, merlot and pinot noir. Production will move to its Hopland winery.
Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com or on Twitter@sallybuffalo.
