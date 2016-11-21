SLO County airport will soon have a new terminal, but what could go in the old one?

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings" Pause

1:31 Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:48 San Luis Obispo enjoys a day of rain

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:39 Hundreds protest Trump in San Luis Obispo: 'He doesn't represent us'

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas