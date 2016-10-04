Business

Williams-Sonoma to open Friday in downtown SLO

By Danielle Ames

Home furnishings store Williams-Sonoma is slated to open Friday on Monterey Street in downtown San Luis Obispo.

A ribbon-cutting will be held Friday morning.

The approximately 6,600-square-foot Williams-Sonoma store at 864 Monterey St. will host several grand-opening events throughout the weekend, including a “wine and design” celebration, classes and an artisan market. The store will have an Oktoberfest event from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday catered by Firestone Walker Brewing Co. where the registers will be running, said Misty Sullivan, general manager at the San Luis Obispo store.

The local store will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

It is part of the Chinatown project, developed by Copeland Properties.

