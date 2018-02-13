Central Coast Brewing’s new SLO spot is opening soon — with 48 taps and a gameroom

Craft beer fans eagerly anticipating the debut of Central Coast Brewing’s second location don’t have much longer to wait.

A large new sign went up at 6 Higuera St. last week, and the doors will be opening as soon as some finishing touches are complete and staff is hired.

Owner George Peterson expects to be fully open around the beginning of March, with 20th anniversary celebrations planned at both locations for March 10.

“It’s somewhat symbolic,” Peterson said of the timing. “It’s a good time to throw the flag up.”

The huge new 12,000-square-foot space has much to offer, and not just for craft beer drinkers. Its 48 taps will feature CCB and guest brews along with cider and wine, including sparkling options, as well as bottles and crowlers to go.

The full kitchen will serve up a variety of fare, including beer-dough wood-fired pizzas and smoked barbecue meats.

A patio out front will center around a large fire feature, and the “man cave” in the back will be a veritable playground with pool table, dart boards, video games and shuffleboard. A space out back provides options for future expansion, including plans for a remote-control vehicle race track.

The gleaming new 20-barrel brew system and eight large fermentation tanks line the center of the building, providing customers a view of the brewing process and tour options.

The new system allows for a four-fold increase in brewing capacity, now maxed out at the 1422 Monterey St. brewery, Peterson said.

Once it’s all up and running, core beers including Monterey Street pale ale and Lucky Day IPA will be brewed at the Higuera spot, while Monterey’s smaller system will churn out small-batch, experimental brews.

“The fun stuff from over there will come here,” Peterson said of the new location, “and the big stuff here will go over there.”

Hiring at all levels is ongoing, said Peterson, who expects to go from 20 employees to 50 or 60 upon opening.

Peterson declined to say for now how much he’s invested in the building, the former home of San Luis Motorsports, which he leased two years ago. Original plans had called for opening last summer, but the property needed a lot of work, Peterson said, and he wanted to stay focused on creating something special.

“We’re in this for the long haul,” he said.

Sally Buffalo writes about wine, beer and spirits. Reach her at sallybuffalo@gmail.com.