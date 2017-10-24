Firestone brews up Mocha Merlin for fall

Firestone Walker Brewing Co. used some sorcery and locally roasted coffee to transform its Velvet Merlin oatmeal stout for a special fall release.

Firestone Walker’s Mocha Merlin stout. Courtesy photo

Mocha Merlin is brewed with cocoa nibs and coffee from HoneyCo Coffee Roasters, the San Luis Obispo-based company that also operates the two Scout Coffee shops.

“Their Colombia La Granadilla blend really meshes well with the chocolaty character from the cocoa nibs,” brewmaster Matt Brynildson said. “It takes Merlin to another level, and it’s a perfect sipper for the season.”

The coffee goes straight into the fermentation tank, while the cocoa nibs, unprocessed and with no added sugar, are placed in mesh bags and steeped in the base beer — the milk stout version of Velvet Merlin.

“The inclusion of milk sugar adds dimension to the mouthfeel and helps knit the coffee and cocoa qualities together on the palate,” Brynildson said.

The beer is available on draft and in six packs of 12-ounce cans across Firestone’s markets.