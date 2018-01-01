Food & Drink

SLO County food and drink makers to watch in 2018

By Sarah Linn And Katy Budge

slinn@thetribunenews.com

January 01, 2018 03:32 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

For fresh flavors, look no further than these San Luis Obispo County food and drink makers.

Here are a handful of companies to watch in 2018 that offer everything from locally raised meat to microgreens to cocktail mixers.

California Bee Co.

This San Luis Obispo company specializes in hand-harvested raw honey that tastes like it’s “right from the hive.” Owner Jeremy Rose sources the sweet stuff from more than 800 hives in about 15 locations between Santa Barbara and Santa Clara counties; he sells seasonal honey varieties, honeycombs and beeswax as several local farmers markets and stores.

Info: californiabeecompany.com

Honey9938 (1)
California Bee Co. in San Luis Obispo offers seasonal honey varities at several local farmers markets and select retail locations.
David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Gracious Greens

The specialty microgreens from Gracious Greens in Grover Beach bring a pop of visual interest to dishes, and pack a whopping punch of nutrition. You can find the greens at various farmers markets and select retail locations throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/GraciousGreens93433/

IMG_LEDE_GGcuttoorderA_b_2_1_LNC5NMRS_L335925429
Microgreens from Gracious Greens in Grover Beach are cut to order for customers at local farmers markets.
K. Budge

Root Elixirs

Want to craft an amazing cocktail? Simply mix one of Root Elixirs’ nonalcoholic flavored sodas, made in San Luis Obispo, with your favorite liquor. The company just added a refreshing new flavor — cucumber elderflower — to a lineup that includes ginger beer, grapefruit jalapeno and strawberry lavender.

Info: www.rootelixirs.com

Cocktails078 (1)
San Luis Obispo company Root Elixirs offers four flavors of gourmet soda, including ginger beer.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

SLO Bitter Co.

Spirits from Re:Find Distillery in Paso Robles make up the base of SLO Bitter Co.’s small-batch bitters — highly concentrated alcohol flavored with roots, spices and other botanicals perfect for perking up cocktails. Charred cedar and blackstrap bitters are perfect for a smoky Manhattan, while grapefruit and chili brings a new spicy dimension to margaritas.

Info: 805-459-7333 or www.slobitterco.com

SLO Bitter Co
SLO Bitter Co. in San Luis Obispo offers several flavors of handcrafted bitters, including grapefruit and chili and rose and pink peppercorn.
Courtesy of SLO Bitter Co.

SLO Veg

Based in San Luis Obispo, SLO Veg is a subscription-based service that delivers a box of assorted farm-fresh produce right to your door or a local pick-up point. You can even add local honey, olive oil and fresh fish to your order.

Info: 805-709-2780 or sloveg.com

SLO Veg025
SLO Veg, a subscription-based service in San Luis Obispo, delivers locally grown produce to your door.
Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Sunshine Bottle Works

This Paso Robles soda maker debuted in early 2017 with three flavors — cream soda, root beer and Spezi, a blend of cola and orange soda popular in parts of Europe — and quickly spread to more than 60 retailers throughout San Luis Obispo County. A spicy ginger beer is due out soon.

Info: www.sunshinebottleworks.com

IMG_sunshine_soda_1_4_1_BNB58DMO_L308105556
Paso Robles company Sunshine Bottle Works makes three flavors: cream soda, root beer and Spezi, a blend of cola and orange soda.
Courtesy photo

The Larder Meat Co.

Love meat? The Larder Meat Co. delivers steaks, chicken, pork chops and more to your doorstep every month. The San Luis Obispo company sources its products from local farms and ranches, ensuring that your bacon or breakfast sausage is coming from animals that are healthy, humanely-raised and hormone-free.

Info: lardermeatco.com

IMG_Larder-0011_4_1_D6ABH2IA_L285625719
A large Larder Box from The Larder Meat Co. features beef steaks, a whole chicken, ground beef and ground pork, plus roasts and bacon. Mike Larson Courtesy of The Larder Meat Co.
Mike Larson Courtesy of The Larder Meat Co.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

Katy Budge is a freelance writer from Atascadero. Contact her at ktbudge@sbcglobal.net.

