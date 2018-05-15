Test facility in Pismo Beach turns wastewater into drinking water — and it 'tastes great!'

SHARE COPY LINK Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Oceano and Grover Beach are celebrating a pilot project that purifies wastewater to drinking standards. The project, named Central Coast Blue, is aimed at creating a drought-proof water supply. David Middlecamp

Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Oceano and Grover Beach are celebrating a pilot project that purifies wastewater to drinking standards. The project, named Central Coast Blue, is aimed at creating a drought-proof water supply. David Middlecamp