Water bills are about to rise in Atascadero for the first time in three years

Atascadero residents will see their water bills go up by 2.5 percent in mid-May to offset various cost increases.

Most Atascadero Mutual Water Co. (AMWC) customers will see their bills increase by $1, which will be added to the "ready-to-serve" fee charged every month, according to John Neil, general manager.

Customers with larger water meters measuring 1 inch or more will pay $2 to $15 additionally per month. The cost increases will take effect on May 15.

AMWC last raised rates about three years ago, when customers saw a 10 percent cost increase after they were required to cut back on water during a five-year drought, Neil said.

This round of increases was caused by a number of different factors, including Nacimiento Water Project costs, Sustainable Groundwater Management Act compliance, and legal costs related to a countywide water lawsuit.

Customers with questions about water bill increases should call Neil at 805-464-5351 or email him at jneil@amwc.us.