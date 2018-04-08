Government meetings in SLO County for the week of April 9, 2018

Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider an amendment to the La Plaza mixed-use development on El Camino Real. Authorize a $40,000 payment to participate in an Economic Vitality Commission regional economic impact study and strategy on the impending closure of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6205. Award of contract for program management for WRF project to Walnut Creek-based Carollo Engineers, discussion of fiscal year 2016-17 annual financial report, receipt of second-quarter investment report.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a permit to construct a 4,950-square-foot building to establish a vehicle repair and parts installation shop at 3527 Combine Street.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Amended Anholm Bike Plan; status report and policy direction on zoning regulations update.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Zoning regulations update; citywide. review of amendments to the water and wastewater management element of the General Plan with environmental impact; review of mixed-use development proposal at 950 Orcutt Road of 75 apartment units and 6,800 square feet of commercial space.
