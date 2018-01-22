Comedian and actor George Lopez will perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on May 12, 2018.
TV

Comedian George Lopez is coming to SLO County

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

January 22, 2018 11:08 AM

Comedian, actor and television personality George Lopez will perform in Paso Robles in the spring.

Lopez, who often courts controversy with his racially and politically charged humor, will bring his stand-up show to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on May 12.

In addition to starring in the hit ABC sitcom “George Lopez,” the Mexican-American entertainer hosted the late-night talk show “Lopez Tonight” on TBS and played the title character in “Saint George” on FX. He recently starred as a fictionalized version of himself in TV Land’s “Lopez.”

Lopez’s other screen credits include “Beverly Hills Chihuahua,” the “Rio” animated movies and “The Smurfs” franchise.

fans
George (George Lopez) poses for a few selfies with fans in a scene from “Lopez” on TV Land.​
Courtesy of TV Land

The entertainer, who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recently released his fourth comedy special, 2017’s “George Lopez: The Wall, Live from Washington, D.C.”

Lopez isn’t the only high-profile comedian slated to perform in Paso Robles in coming months.

Longtime “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno will bring his stand-up comedy act to Vina Robles Amphitheatre in June. “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will perform at the venue for the second time in July, following a sold-out show in 2017.

Tickets for Lopez’s May 12 show cost $42 to $62, and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907

