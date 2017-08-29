Jay Leno is coming to SLO County

One of the kings of late-night television will show off his stand-up comedy chops next month in Paso Robles.
Jay Leno is slated to perform Sept. 23 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre.
The winner of two Emmy Awards, Leno is best known as the longtime host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” replacing Johnny Carson in 1992. Leno permanently stepped down from the talk show in 2014.
The silver-haired, big-chinned car buff currently hosts the CNBC series “Jay Leno’s Garage.”
Leno is the latest in a series of high-profile comics to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in recent years. “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah played the venue in June, and stand-up comedians Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer performed there last year.
Tickets for Leno’s show cost $50 to $85, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
For information, call 805-286-3680 or visit www.vinaroblesamphitheatre.com.
